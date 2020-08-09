Spanos, Marilyn

94, of Creve Coeur MO and The Villages of St Peters MO passed peacefully 8/4/2020. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Lenore Reidel and her loving husband, Virgil.

Marilyn was born August 2, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. She attended Adventist Church School until transferring to Southwest High School her junior year. Her senior year was spent at Enterprise school.

She met her husband, Virgil, when both were attendants at the wedding of friends, they married in 1950. Marilyn, Virgil and their children traveled to various states and to Europe but yearly trips to Ft. Lauderdale FL, sometimes with extended family, left the whole family with many fond memories.

Marilyn will live on in memory through her three children: Katherine Derges (Mike), of Missouri; Diane Bertoluzzi (Jim), of Connecticut; and Thomas Spanos (Andie), of Missouri. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Laura Heydens, Suzie Knight, Maria Amato, Michelle Simco, Jamie Bertoluzzi and 5 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn's wishes were to donate her body to science and asked to forego a service or memorial.

The family desires to thank the entire staff of Villages of St. Peters Nursing Home and the hospice staff of Caris Healthcare for their excellent and loving care of Marilyn Spanos.