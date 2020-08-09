1/
Marilyn Spanos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Spanos, Marilyn

94, of Creve Coeur MO and The Villages of St Peters MO passed peacefully 8/4/2020. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Lenore Reidel and her loving husband, Virgil.

Marilyn was born August 2, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. She attended Adventist Church School until transferring to Southwest High School her junior year. Her senior year was spent at Enterprise school.

She met her husband, Virgil, when both were attendants at the wedding of friends, they married in 1950. Marilyn, Virgil and their children traveled to various states and to Europe but yearly trips to Ft. Lauderdale FL, sometimes with extended family, left the whole family with many fond memories.

Marilyn will live on in memory through her three children: Katherine Derges (Mike), of Missouri; Diane Bertoluzzi (Jim), of Connecticut; and Thomas Spanos (Andie), of Missouri. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Laura Heydens, Suzie Knight, Maria Amato, Michelle Simco, Jamie Bertoluzzi and 5 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn's wishes were to donate her body to science and asked to forego a service or memorial.

The family desires to thank the entire staff of Villages of St. Peters Nursing Home and the hospice staff of Caris Healthcare for their excellent and loving care of Marilyn Spanos.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved