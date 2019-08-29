Wiber, Marilyn Torrent

Marilyn Torrent Wiber danced her last dance on August 20, 2019 at Delmar Gardens West, Town & Country, Missouri. She was only 91. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and met her husband David E. Wiber at Culver-Stockton College. Marilyn would like you to know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place, where she will continue socializing, round dancing, knitting, crocheting and watching old movies. Music, dancing and laughter are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her husband and children to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.

We want to let her know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, crying during sad movies, love for her family and friends. The only regret she had was that she will not have the opportunity to vote for President Donald Trump in the next election.

She is survived by her husband of only 69 years, David E. Wiber, Ballwin, Missouri, her son David D. Wiber of Ballwin, Missouri, her daughter Jill (Frank) Petrovic of Barnhart, Missouri. Three grandsons Paul (Lynsey) Petrovic of Louisville, Ohio, Scott L. Petrovic of Kirkwood, Missouri and John W. Petrovic of Las Vegas, Nevada. Also, two adorable grandsons Easton and Case.

Marilyn chose to be cremated. She presently resides at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Feel free to visit her, she'd love to see you.