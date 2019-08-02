Moores, Marilynn Pat died peacefully at the age of 91 in Naples, FL, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry (Hank) A. Moores, Jr.; her longtime friend and husband of four years, William (Bill) Chapman; her sister, Betty Smith; and her parents, Harry and Alberta Stickley. Pat was born and raised in St. Louis and moved as a young woman with her parents to Webster Groves, where she met her next-door neighbor and husband-to-be, Hank, newly returned from serving in the U.S. Army Air Force in England during WWII. Pat had numerous, often-unheralded gifts, from painting to piano playing, and from entertaining friends and family to creating a loving home. Pat is survived by her daughter, Allison (Moores) Derr, and son-in-law, Timothy Derr; her son, Alan Moores, and daughter-in-law, Suzanne LaViolette; grandchildren Andrew Derr, Leslie (Derr) Ehrman, and Griffin Moores; their spouses Stacey Derr, Rob Ehrman, and Autumn Parry; greatgrandchildren Emilene, Henry, Nixon, and Milo; and stepdaughter Barbara (Chapman) Williams; stepson Tom Chapman; stepdaughter-in-law Judy Chapman; stepson-in-law Thom Williams; and stepgrandchildren Allison and Cori Williams.

