Freeman, Marion Benoni

Passed away on Friday, December 27th, 2019. He was one month shy of his 92nd birthday. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Miller Freeman, who passed away earlier in the year and their daughter, Jeri Linn in 1958; his parents, Raymond Lee and Georgia Louella Freeman; two brothers and their wives, James Franklin and Betty May Freeman, Raymond Byron and Dorothy Maxine Freeman; and his sister and her husband, Wanda Lee and Elliott Lloyd Seymour. He is survived by his son Randy and his wife Denise and three granddaughters: Taylor (Chicago, IL), Kendal (Madrid, Spain), and Cameron (St. Louis, MO), and a brother and his wife, Clarence Duane and Kathleen Ruth Freeman (Laramie, WY).

Services: A celebration of Marion's life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63108. Service will begin at 11a with lunch following. See www.stlouiscremation.com for full obituary.