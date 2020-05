Or Copy this URL to Share

Elliott Jr., Marion E. 85, died peacefully on April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Glenda F. Elliott; loving father of Danny Elliott; loving brother of Melvin Elliott; loving friend of Vicky; loving grandpa of Tyler and Blythe; loving uncle of Randy, Heidi, Suzy and Bonnie. He was a friend to so many. He will be missed dearly. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



