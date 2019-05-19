St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Marion E. Greene

Marion E. Greene Obituary
Greene, Marion E. (nee Lueken), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Greene; loving mother of Susan (Neal) Riordan, Jeanne (Dennis) Kincaid, Lisa (Steve) Komorek and Douglas Greene; adoring grandmother of Shane, Patrick (Isabella), Mary, Alexandra, Stephen and Marcella; dear sister of Richard (Rosemary), John (Jeannine) and the late Bill, Mel, Raymond (the late Laverne), Bob (Marge), Arthur and Donald (the late Theresa) Lueken; dear sister-in-law of Helen Horvath; loving aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend. Services: Visitaton at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, May 20, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church (1510 Bopp Rd. 63131), Tuesday, May 21, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
