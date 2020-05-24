Yung, Marion F. (nee Stamm), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred A. Yung and the late Vernon D. Koenitz; dear mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, retired teacher and friend to many. She loved life. Each day is new - days grow into years - years grow into lasting memories-memories of Marion will be forever. Services: Private funeral services were held. Masses or contributions to the charity of your choice are appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.