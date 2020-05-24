Marion F. Yung
Yung, Marion F. (nee Stamm), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred A. Yung and the late Vernon D. Koenitz; dear mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, retired teacher and friend to many. She loved life. Each day is new - days grow into years - years grow into lasting memories-memories of Marion will be forever. Services: Private funeral services were held. Masses or contributions to the charity of your choice are appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
