Hunicke, Marion Gladys (Primrose) age 95, died peacefully on July 2, 2019 at the Laclede Groves Care Center in Webster Groves, MO. Marion was born in St. Louis on December 20, 1923, the only child of John K. and Alice B. Primrose (Call), and lived in the area all her life. She was a January, 1941 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was active in athletics (bowling, soccer, softball, volleyball), the girl's glee club and chorus, student government and the Roundup yearbook staff. After graduation Marion worked and later met and married U.S. Army Air Corps Pilot George A. Hunicke, also of St. Louis, on July 30, 1943. Together they proudly raised 3 sons: Wayne J. Hunicke (Linda) of Longwood, FL, Steven G. Hunicke (Kimberly) of New Orleans, LA and James D. Hunicke (Ruth) of Bellaire, TX. She loved and enjoyed receiving the latest news and photos from her sons and their families. Marion was an animated, curious, creative and fun-loving woman throughout her active life. She was an expert seamstress, adept at making everything from children's clothing, coats and dresses to curtains, quilts and hats. After her sons finished college and lived independently, she made many friends and loved working at Jackman's Fabrics on N. Lindberg, where for many years she was the go-to person for the toughest customer questions about pattern choices, fabrics, fasteners, lining and other important details. She also loved gardening, people and bird watching, fishing, all animals and travel, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and a lively conversation with anyone, anytime, anywhere. She enjoyed making friends and joking with the staff at Laclede Groves. Marion was predeceased by her husband, George on July 13, 2011, and is survived by 3 sons, 6 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren. Cremation services are being arranged by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at





