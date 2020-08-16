Reeve, Marion J.

(nee Breunig) Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Reeve; dear mother of Douglas (Sherri) and Michael (Denise) Reeve; dear grandmother of Jacob, Nicholas, Morgan and Katie; dear sister of Carol Clark; dear aunt of Kelly (Charlie) Loudon; our dear great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, August 20, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Victory Christian Academy, 1930 Meyer Drury Dr., Arnold, MO 63010 appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.