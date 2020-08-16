1/
Marion J. Reeve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reeve, Marion J.

(nee Breunig) Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Reeve; dear mother of Douglas (Sherri) and Michael (Denise) Reeve; dear grandmother of Jacob, Nicholas, Morgan and Katie; dear sister of Carol Clark; dear aunt of Kelly (Charlie) Loudon; our dear great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, August 20, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Victory Christian Academy, 1930 Meyer Drury Dr., Arnold, MO 63010 appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved