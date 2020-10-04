1/1
Marion L. Schroer
Schroer, Marion L.

(nee Reinecke) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Sep. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Schroer; dear mother of Kimberly D. (Charles) Icenogle, Laurie B. Cooley, and the late Mark F. Schroer; loving grandmother of Lauren Seabolt, David Icenogle, Kaylen Lorbert, Grant Cooley, Neil Cooley, and the late Drew Cooley; dear great-grandmother of John Seabolt, Gianna Seabolt and Olivia Cooley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to Mary, Mother Of The Church for 10:30 Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother Of The Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
