Schroer, Marion L.

(nee Reinecke) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Sep. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Schroer; dear mother of Kimberly D. (Charles) Icenogle, Laurie B. Cooley, and the late Mark F. Schroer; loving grandmother of Lauren Seabolt, David Icenogle, Kaylen Lorbert, Grant Cooley, Neil Cooley, and the late Drew Cooley; dear great-grandmother of John Seabolt, Gianna Seabolt and Olivia Cooley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to Mary, Mother Of The Church for 10:30 Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.