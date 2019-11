Graves, Marion Louise

Marion Louise (McKinney) Graves entered in to rest Nov 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Wife of the late Leland Graves, Jr., mother of Leland (Beverly) Graves, Bryan (Vonda) Graves, Judy (Richard) Dann, and the late Brenda Graves. Marion was born in Fairfield, AL to Bernard and Madel (Corley) McKinney.

Services: Fri, Nov. 22nd 1:00 to 2:30 at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd. O'Fallon, MO 63368. Contributions to Sunrise United Methodist Church.