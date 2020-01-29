|
|
Hamann, Marion 'Marie'
(nee Wells) Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Hamann; dear mother of the late Robert 'Dennis' (survived by Kathy) Hamann; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
A special thanks to Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley and Pathways Community Hospice for their loving care of Marie.
Services: Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020