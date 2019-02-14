Polys, Marion fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Feb. 10, 2019. Dear husband of 55 years of the late Vera Polys; father of Carolyn (Bob) Smith and Mark Polys; dear grandfather of 3 and 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of 3. Services: Visit. Fri., Feb 15, 4-8 p.m., Hutchens Mortuary. Funeral Mass Sat., 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Florissant. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019