Quimby, Marion R.

(nee Reinhardt) Marion went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Rauel D. Quimby; loving mother of Rene (William) Sanders and Randall (Kathleen) Quimby; cherished grandmother of Randall Quimby II and Jocelyn Sanders; a dear friend to many.

Services: Interment to be held privately at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.