Marion Schroeder

Schroeder, Marion

Wednesday, August 26, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Ralph A. Schroeder; dear mother and mother-in-law of Susan (Randy) Rockamann, Michael R. (Betty) Schroeder and the late Dave Wilker; dear grandmother of Sarah Jane (Jerry Hill), and Eric Wilker, Nathan Rockamann, Jessica (Pierce) Baker, Matthew Schroeder; great- grandmother of Mason Wilker, Sloane and Nellie Baker, and one on the way, Walker Baker;dear sister of Jean Rozycke, and the late Chester Olander, Stephanie Gordon, Ann Zygmunt, John Olander, Joan Viere, and Patty Roungon; dear sister-in-law of the late Dorothy Schnettgoecke, Charles, Marvin and Les Schroeder; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Marion was very active in the Ladies Club at Ascension Church in Normandy. But her favorite thing was being with her family. A loving mother, mother-in-law and MawMaw.

Services: A visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63017. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's honor may be made to a charity of your choice. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com