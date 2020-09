Siebert, Marjorie A.

(nee Stretch) December 26, 1925 to September 16, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, peacefully and surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Siebert; dear mother of Jean (Tom), Jane (Tom) and Joan (Jim); loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to the current pandemic, ceremony and burial will be private. Masses requested. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.