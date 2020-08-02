Taylor, Marjorie Ann

(nee Dixon), passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard William Taylor; loving mother of Donna (Kevin) Schowe, Barbara Buckner and the late Steven Taylor; dearest grandmother of Melissa (Jarod), Matthew (Mallory), Madison, Mackenzie and the late Jason; dear great-grandmother of Hudson and Adley; dear sister-n-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Marjorie was an active member of Love on a Leash, providing pet therapy services.

Services: Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. A Kutis Affton service.