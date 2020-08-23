1/
Marjorie Brader Klutho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Klutho, Marjorie Brader

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Klutho, Sr; loving mother of Karen Klutho, Linda (Klutho) Hunt, and Thomas J. Klutho, Jr., and devoted grandmother of Adrienne Hunt and Michael Klutho. Interment private.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 23, 2020
Dear Tom,

I am so sorry for your loss. I remember meeting her before we moved to Chicago. She had your sense of humor! I miss you. Take care and I love you. Kate
Kate Hensel
Friend
August 21, 2020
Marjorie and I volunteered at SLIFF together for many years. I'm so sorry to read that she's gone.
Ann Repetto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved