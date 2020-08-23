Dear Tom,
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember meeting her before we moved to Chicago. She had your sense of humor! I miss you. Take care and I love you. Kate
Klutho, Marjorie Brader
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Klutho, Sr; loving mother of Karen Klutho, Linda (Klutho) Hunt, and Thomas J. Klutho, Jr., and devoted grandmother of Adrienne Hunt and Michael Klutho. Interment private.
