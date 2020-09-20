Fadness, Marjorie Ellen

(nee Adams), 86, born on November 22, 1933 and fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Duane Harold Fadness for 62 loving and adventuresome years. Cherished mother of Anne (Randy) Highness, David (Kathryn) Fadness, Kate (Patrick) Kane, Paula (Michael) Jung and Jane (Peter) Ries. Devoted and loving Grandmother of Emily Highness, Stephanie (Josh) Hall, Sam (Karen) Fadness, Sara (Jerry) Carrizal, Daniel Kane, Benjamin Kane, Alison (Steve) Jung-Clemons, Andrew Jung, Caroline Jung, Jack Ries, and Emma Ries. Smitten Great-Grandmother to Madison Carrizal. Treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Marge's family is eternally grateful to the love and care provided by her long-term caregivers especially Trossie Harris.

Services: Family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Clements of Rome Catholic Church. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name or memory to the Des Peres Park Beautification Fund (checks payable to City of Des Peres and mailed to The Lodge, Attn: Kim Johnson, 1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131). Please visit www.boppchapel.com for full obituary.