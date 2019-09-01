|
|
McWilliams, Marjorie L.
(nee Dotter), passed away, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Keith W. McWilliams; dear mother of Michael K. McWilliams and Michelle R. Meyers; loving grandmother of Erin R. McWilliams, Justin K. (Morgan) and Sean C. Meyers; great-grandmother of Autumn L. Meyers; aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Funeral service at Living Word United Methodist Church, Wildwood, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Mount Hope Mausoleum. If desired, contributions may be made to Humane Society of MO or Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019