1/
1/
Clines, Marjorie Sue
(nee Horton), September 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Cherished mother of Deanna Sims, Joy Rickman and Paula McCallister. Grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of fifteen, great-great-grandmother of nine. Preceded in death by her adopted daughter, Aledea York. Longtime owner/operator of Margie Clines' Beauty Salon, Past-President of Hampton-Chippewa Business Association and 19th Ward political volunteer. Memorial donations to Operation Food Search appreciated. Services were through Jay B. Smith Funeral Home - Fenton Chapel.