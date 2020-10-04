1/
Marjorie Sue Clines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Clines, Marjorie Sue

(nee Horton), September 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Cherished mother of Deanna Sims, Joy Rickman and Paula McCallister. Grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of fifteen, great-great-grandmother of nine. Preceded in death by her adopted daughter, Aledea York. Longtime owner/operator of Margie Clines' Beauty Salon, Past-President of Hampton-Chippewa Business Association and 19th Ward political volunteer. Memorial donations to Operation Food Search appreciated. Services were through Jay B. Smith Funeral Home - Fenton Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
(636) 343-0400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved