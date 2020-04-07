Adams, Mark A.

Mark A. Adams, 63, born October 14, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. He is survived by his daughter Alaska Adams, stepdaughter Kristy (Mike) Waters, grandchildren Dominic Walker, Trenton Waters and Bradley Waters, siblings Donna (David) Wiegard, Daniel (Barbara) Adams, Curtis (Martha) Adams Monica (Rodney) Brown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by parents David and Hazel (nee Morse) Adams and siblings David Adams Jr., Michael Adams, Cynthia Watkins and Charlotte Pinson. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his willingness to help anyone in need. A memorial service will be held at a later date.