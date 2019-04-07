Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A Brencick. View Sign

Brencick, Mark A. PE, PLS, Esq. Licensed Civil Engineer, Land Surveyor, Attorney, Contractor, and Real Estate Broker A bright, kind and gentle soul has left this world way too soon. Mark Brencick was born on November 11, 1963 to Helen (Rathouz) and Vince Brencick Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis University High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia earning a degree in Civil Engineering and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy after graduation. Mark went on to get his law degree from the University of San Diego, where he lived from 1988 until his last day on earth, April 1, 2019. His sudden passing left everyone unprepared to say goodbye to such a warm and wonderful soul, including his fiancé and love of his life Rebecca Ferguson, his beloved children Cheyenne and Tanner Brencick, his five loving and broken- hearted older brothers, Vince, Bill, Tom, John and Paul, and his loyal employees, clients, and colleagues at Landmark Consulting. Mark had countless friends and associates that he treated equally with love, respect and loyalty. He was a fun and extraordinary man, but he talked with everyone he met like they were unique and special. In addition to owning a successful civil engineering firm since 1997, Mark was also a sailor, a world-traveler, a huge Padres fan, an avid cycler, and an overall great athlete. He meant so much to so many people because his heart was as big as his personality. Mark treated others how he wanted to be treated and was always there for the loved ones in his life. He lived his life to the fullest and treated everyday like it was his last. Mark's energy and spirit will be missed forever by everyone who came to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the San Diego Rescue Mission where he volunteered most of his Saturdays for several years.

Brencick, Mark A. PE, PLS, Esq. Licensed Civil Engineer, Land Surveyor, Attorney, Contractor, and Real Estate Broker A bright, kind and gentle soul has left this world way too soon. Mark Brencick was born on November 11, 1963 to Helen (Rathouz) and Vince Brencick Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis University High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia earning a degree in Civil Engineering and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy after graduation. Mark went on to get his law degree from the University of San Diego, where he lived from 1988 until his last day on earth, April 1, 2019. His sudden passing left everyone unprepared to say goodbye to such a warm and wonderful soul, including his fiancé and love of his life Rebecca Ferguson, his beloved children Cheyenne and Tanner Brencick, his five loving and broken- hearted older brothers, Vince, Bill, Tom, John and Paul, and his loyal employees, clients, and colleagues at Landmark Consulting. Mark had countless friends and associates that he treated equally with love, respect and loyalty. He was a fun and extraordinary man, but he talked with everyone he met like they were unique and special. In addition to owning a successful civil engineering firm since 1997, Mark was also a sailor, a world-traveler, a huge Padres fan, an avid cycler, and an overall great athlete. He meant so much to so many people because his heart was as big as his personality. Mark treated others how he wanted to be treated and was always there for the loved ones in his life. He lived his life to the fullest and treated everyday like it was his last. Mark's energy and spirit will be missed forever by everyone who came to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the San Diego Rescue Mission where he volunteered most of his Saturdays for several years. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close