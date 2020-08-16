Sienkiewicz, Mark A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Sienkiewicz (nee Lange); loving father of Megan (Tim) Deutsch and Joshua Sienkiewicz; dear grandfather of Jackson and Maddox Deutsch; dear son of the late Frank and Martha Sienkiewicz; dear brother of Alan, Richard (Louise) and the late David (Brenda) Sienkiewicz; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend and past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 20, 10:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.