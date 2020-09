Carlson, Mark Christopher

Mark went to sleep with Jesus on 9-14-2020. Mark leaves behind his parents Robert and Christine Carlson, one sister Nikki (Dave) Freeman and one niece Brittany (Zach) Hertzog and one nephew David Freeman as well as his many friends. Mark was a veteran of the United States Marines Corp. He will be missed by all.

Services: Saturday, 10-3-2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Louis Missouri, 2-3:30, service to begin at 3:30