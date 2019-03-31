|
|
Preiss, Mark D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved son of Walter and Harriet Preiss; loving father of Paige, Jena and David Preiss; dear father figure of Beckie, Carrie, Michael and Doug; dear Papa Bear of Abbie, Daniel, Michael, Lauren, Michael and Ryan; dear brother of Brian (Kelly) Preiss and Michelle (Ron) Fasholt; longtime friend to Kim Preiss (mother to his children) and dear companion to Pam Schaffer; our dear uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and Boss Man. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 3, 9:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Family requests in place of flowers, memorials to . Visitation Tuesday, 2-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019