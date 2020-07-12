LaGrange III, Mark Dean

It is with the saddest of hearts that the LaGrange family announces the passing of Mark Dean LaGrange III on July 7, 2020. He was an adoring husband to his wife Carolyn and an amazing father to Doug (passed Aug. 1990), Dean, and Gina. He was a beloved Poppy to his four grandchildren Ava, Riley, Spencer, and Nicole; and an admired uncle to his five nieces and nephews.

Mark was a consummate source of strength, resiliency, leadership, and love for his family and friends. Family and friends referred to Mark as a "man's man", with a bright smile and positive attitude that drew everyone to him. He spent his 35+ year career traveling the world, but family always came first. Mark was a veteran and a true patriot. Born February 2, 1939, in Ray, AZ. He grew up in Duluth, MN, playing hockey through boarding school at Kent in Kent, CT. He is a graduate of South Dakota State University.

Mark and Carolyn were happily married for 53 years, and enjoyed time dancing. He appreciated spending time at their farm fishing and trap shooting with his kids and grandchildren. Mark delighted in taking his dog Foster everywhere with him.

Mark was an active Episcopalian, serving as a member of the vestry and later as an usher at St. Peter's Church in Ladue, MO.

"Tapper light" Dad you are so very much loved. A memorial service will be scheduled in the fall at St. Peter's Church.