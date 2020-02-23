St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Aubuchon, Mark Donald

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Beloved son of Kevin and Jean (nee Flake) Aubuchon; loving brother of Kyle (Ashley), Conner, and PFC Scott Aubuchon, U.S.M.C.; adoring grandson of Donald and the late Dorothy Flake, and Robert and Carole Aubuchon; our dearest nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon., Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int.Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Bicycle Works, 2414 Menard St., 63104, (www.bworks.org) appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
