Fairley, Mark Douglas

57, died at his home in St. Louis, Missouri, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Chris and son Ian; parents June and Robert Fairley, Belleville, Illinois; Michael (Diane) Fairley, Shawnee, Kansas; and Melissa (Steve) McDonald and son Quinn, St. Peters, Missouri.

Services: A celebration of life and memorial gathering will be held later this year.