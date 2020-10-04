Averill, Mark E.

passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a 7-month battle with Lymphoma. Beloved husband of Sandra Averill; dearest father of Mark Aaron Averill; stepfather of Joel Neumann and Angela Lambert; grandfather of 5; great-grandfather of 2; son of Irma L. (Bob) Foster and the late Herbert E. Averill; brother of Jill Wenick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mark was the owner and operator of Averill Heating and Cooling for 25 years.

Services to be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Siteman Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.