Haywood, Mark F.

passed peacefully on June 30, 2020 surrounded by family. Mark was born July 25, 1949 in St. Louis, MO.

Beloved son of the late Robert and Wanda Haywood; cherished husband of Mary Haywood; loving father of Amy Haywood (Chad Plocher), Kerri (Elliott) Baldwin, and Matthew (Katie) Haywood; devoted grandfather of Jack, Drew, and Ellie Haywood and Will, Annie, and Maren Baldwin; dear brother of Michael (Susie) Haywood, the late Marilyn (Tom) Ahrens, Lisa Haywood, and Tom Haywood.

Mark graduated in 1967 from St. Louis University High School, gaining an education, friendships, and a community he would treasure throughout his life. He graduated from SLU in 1971 and SLU Law School in 1975. Mark loved the practice of law and cherished his many clients, friends, and colleagues throughout the years. He was married to the love of his life, Mary, for 48 years and was a proud and devoted father. He was adored by his grandchildren, who will miss their papa.

Mark's 70 years were blessed with family, friendship, a meaningful career, strong faith in God, and lots and lots of laughter. Mark and his family are forever grateful to the cardiac surgery team at Barnes Hospital, especially Dr. Marc Moon and Dr. Hersh Maniar.

Services: Funeral Mass, Sat. July 11, 10am, St. Clement Catholic Church in Des Peres, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark's honor are welcome to St. Louis University High School www.sluh.org/donate. Family and friends may sign a guest book at www.boppchapel.com.