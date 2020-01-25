|
Schmidt, Mark G.
passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 62.
Beloved husband of the late Sue Schmidt; loving father of Jeff (Jennifer) Cox; proud grandpa of Brenden; dear brother of Ruth (John) Birkemeier, Steve Schmidt, Mary Schmidt and Greg Schmidt Sr.; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Monday, January 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Wildwood. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020