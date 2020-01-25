St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
View Map
Schmidt, Mark G.

passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 62.

Beloved husband of the late Sue Schmidt; loving father of Jeff (Jennifer) Cox; proud grandpa of Brenden; dear brother of Ruth (John) Birkemeier, Steve Schmidt, Mary Schmidt and Greg Schmidt Sr.; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Monday, January 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Wildwood. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
