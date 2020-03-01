St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Soell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark H. Soell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark H. Soell Obituary

Soell, Mark H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Soell (nee Beyer) for 48 years; loving father of Jeffrey (Jaime), Kevin Soell, Wendy (Jim) Bruckner, Brian (Carrie) Soell, Jenny (Richard) Murie and Steven (Nichole) Soell; dear Papa of Cameron, Kylie, Isabelle, Mia, Michael, Gabriel, Samuel, Jack, Joseph, Noah, Elizabeth, Calvin and Lucas; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thurs., Mar. 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi, 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Resurrection Cem. Memorial contributions to Scleroderma Foundation appreciated. Vis. Wed. 4-9pm

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now