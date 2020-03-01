|
Soell, Mark H.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Soell (nee Beyer) for 48 years; loving father of Jeffrey (Jaime), Kevin Soell, Wendy (Jim) Bruckner, Brian (Carrie) Soell, Jenny (Richard) Murie and Steven (Nichole) Soell; dear Papa of Cameron, Kylie, Isabelle, Mia, Michael, Gabriel, Samuel, Jack, Joseph, Noah, Elizabeth, Calvin and Lucas; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thurs., Mar. 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi, 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Resurrection Cem. Memorial contributions to Scleroderma Foundation appreciated. Vis. Wed. 4-9pm
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020