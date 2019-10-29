Heininger, Mark
Mark Weir Heininger, 63, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 25, 1956 in Beloit, WI, to Edward K. and Mary Belle (nee Weir) Heininger. He married Jennifer Seydel on November 23, 1989 in Quincy, IL. There will be a bonfire to celebrate Mark's life at Jenny and Mark's home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd. On Sunday, November 3rd, there will be another party from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Celebration Barn in Iowa City, IA. Friends and family are invited to both. A full obituary can be read at www.gundersonfh.com or www.lensingfuneral.com