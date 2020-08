Heilich, Mark Jacob

Mark "Moose" Jacob Heilich, age 69, died suddenly July 28, 2020.

Son of the late Jacob G. Heilich and Helen M. Heilich. Dear brother to Paul, John, Tom, Ken, Jim, Jake and Helen Heilich. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. 1969 Vianney graduate. Motorcycle adventurer. Animal lover. Organ donor. "Free Spirit".

Services: No services. Memorial at a later date. Masses preferred.