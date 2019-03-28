Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Jaeger Ball. View Sign

Ball, Mark Jaeger Mark Jaeger Ball, 61, passed Dec. 31, 2018 St Peters, Mo. from kidney failure secondary to lupus which he endured for 33 years. A former sous chef with the Missouri Athletic Club and O'Connell's Pub, Mark graduated Roosevelt High School (1977) and the Culinary Institute of America. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Dorman Addison and Eleanor Jaeger Ball R.N.; survived by siblings Thomas A. (Nadine), Michael Jaeger (Beverly), Susan Louise Burks, Rebecca Lee Goodwin (Doug); nephews John Ball, Ryan Goodwin; nieces Maegan Swinford Dyke, (Nathan), Allison Goodwin; and great-niece Chloe, great-nephew Carson. Services: Memorial Service with interment of ashes: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Transfiguration Episcopal Church, Lake St. Louis; Rev. Lu-Anne Conner. Our sincere thanks to Mark's friend, Gary Schoen, who stood with him to the end. A wake will be held 3/29/19 beginning at 6 p.m., Ethel's Smokehouse & Saloon, O'Fallon, MO. Memorials to Transfiguration Episcopal Church.

Ball, Mark Jaeger Mark Jaeger Ball, 61, passed Dec. 31, 2018 St Peters, Mo. from kidney failure secondary to lupus which he endured for 33 years. A former sous chef with the Missouri Athletic Club and O'Connell's Pub, Mark graduated Roosevelt High School (1977) and the Culinary Institute of America. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Dorman Addison and Eleanor Jaeger Ball R.N.; survived by siblings Thomas A. (Nadine), Michael Jaeger (Beverly), Susan Louise Burks, Rebecca Lee Goodwin (Doug); nephews John Ball, Ryan Goodwin; nieces Maegan Swinford Dyke, (Nathan), Allison Goodwin; and great-niece Chloe, great-nephew Carson. Services: Memorial Service with interment of ashes: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Transfiguration Episcopal Church, Lake St. Louis; Rev. Lu-Anne Conner. Our sincere thanks to Mark's friend, Gary Schoen, who stood with him to the end. A wake will be held 3/29/19 beginning at 6 p.m., Ethel's Smokehouse & Saloon, O'Fallon, MO. Memorials to Transfiguration Episcopal Church. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close