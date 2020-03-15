Pisarkiewicz, Mark

65, formerly of Webster Groves, MO, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on Mar. 9, 2020, in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tamara (Doolittle), children Christopher (Erin) and Geoffrey, and grandchildren Benjamin and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his parents John and Sophia and brother Gregory. Mark loved food, wine, grilling, skiing, music and playing the drums. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and all his many friends.

Services: A memorial service was held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Mar. 14 in Scituate, MA.