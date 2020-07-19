1/
Mark Sontag
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sontag, Mark

63, July 13, 2020. Funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wildwood, Monday, 10 am. Visitation at church, Monday 9-10 am. For more info see Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 16, 2020
Coby and Nikki, I am so sorry for your loss. Our families have worked and worshiped together for well over 100 years. May God grant you peace.
Bob Wardenburg
Friend
July 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss!!! May Marks walk on Earth be a pathway to Glory in Heaven. RIP Mark!
Lynn Gaehle
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Coby and Nikki, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for all the family.
Jan Wilson
Janis Wilson
Friend
July 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Mark passed away. I remember all of us growing up together. God bless you and your family.
Debra Yeager Heffron
Friend
July 15, 2020
Some of my earliest memories was from following Mark and Boone around on Father son fishing trips. So thankful for his easygoing and tolerant personality.
scott langewisch
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss.....remembering years gone by from St. Pauls...good times. Sending love, Teresa (St.Onge) Robinson
Teresa Robinson
Friend
July 15, 2020
Considering Marks many talents & great qualities, I think I most fondly remember his quick wit , great sense of humor & easygoing manner which made him great company & made for many enjoyable times & memories...
Chuck Taylor
July 14, 2020
Thank you for the memories from our younger days my friend.
Arlie Perkins
Friend
July 14, 2020
Rest in peace my old friend...
Steve Schaeg
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved