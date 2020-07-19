Coby and Nikki, I am so sorry for your loss. Our families have worked and worshiped together for well over 100 years. May God grant you peace.
Bob Wardenburg
Friend
July 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss!!! May Marks walk on Earth be a pathway to Glory in Heaven. RIP Mark!
Lynn Gaehle
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Coby and Nikki, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for all the family. Jan Wilson
Janis Wilson
Friend
July 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Mark passed away. I remember all of us growing up together. God bless you and your family.
Debra Yeager Heffron
Friend
July 15, 2020
Some of my earliest memories was from following Mark and Boone around on Father son fishing trips. So thankful for his easygoing and tolerant personality.
scott langewisch
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss.....remembering years gone by from St. Pauls...good times. Sending love, Teresa (St.Onge) Robinson
Teresa Robinson
Friend
July 15, 2020
Considering Marks many talents & great qualities, I think I most fondly remember his quick wit , great sense of humor & easygoing manner which made him great company & made for many enjoyable times & memories...
Chuck Taylor
July 14, 2020
Thank you for the memories from our younger days my friend.
Arlie Perkins
Friend
July 14, 2020
Rest in peace my old friend...
Steve Schaeg
