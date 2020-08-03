1/
Mark William Rice
Rice, Mark William

age 65, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on July 28, 2020. Dear son of the late John and Helen (Madden) Rice. Husband of the late Dina Hoffman Rice, loving father of Loretta (Aaron) Cross, Joseph (Kim), Mark, Jr. (Helen), Christopher (Stephanie) Rice, Dax (Amy) Hoffman. Dear grandfather to Adam, Riley, Caitlin, Ella, Elsa, Camilla, Morgan, Chloe, Gwen, Dax and Cash; brother to the late John (Joan), Mary Ann (Dennis) Gravanga, James (Nora), Patrick (Julie), The Most Reverend Edward M. Rice, Vincent (Bridget), Virginia (Robert) Henson, Leo (Barb) Rice, Helen (Wayne) Boothe, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Due to Covid restrictions, Private Funeral Mass and Interment. Masses or contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, backstoppers.org or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in his memory. Thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2020.
