Bernbaum, Marla

December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Patrick Reilly; dear daughter of the late Henry and the late Madeline Bernbaum; dear sister of Steven Bernbaum, Larry Bernbaum (Jacquie) and the late Willard Bernbaum (Gerri Molin); dear sister-in-law of Michael Reilly (Cathy), Richard Reilly (Karen), Joseph Reilly and Joyce Christlieb (Alfredo); dear aunt of Will, Adam, Elizabeth, Laura, Elizabeth, Louis, Walter, Anna Myrtle, Kevin, Connor, Kendall and Caitlin; dear great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marla was a Professor of Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at St. Louis University School of Medicine for 38 years.

Services: Graveside service Friday, December 13, 11 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Diabetes Association or the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE