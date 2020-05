Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marleine's life story with friends and family

Share Marleine's life story with friends and family

Chaffin, Marleine J. (nee Rathert) Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Chaffin; loving aunt of Norma (Dan) Jasper; our dearest sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery was held in private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store