|
|
Fey, Marlene Catherine
(nee Birsinger) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
Marlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Gerald and her children, Kenneth (Marsha) Fey and Cheryl Fey. Marlene will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Eric (Lilo) Fey, Kristen (Sam) Buckholz, Lynn Fey, by her brother Alvin (Marcia) Birsinger, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded by her parents Alphonse and Agnes Birsinger, and her brother Ronald Birsinger.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Nov. 5, 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION MON. 5-8 PM
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019