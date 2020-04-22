Loeffler, Marlene Catherine 87, passed peacefully on 4/18/2020. Born on 2/6/1933 to the late William and Eleanora Kreder. Loving mother of Joyce (the late Robert Reitmeyer), Joan (Glennon Gettemeyer), David (Therese Loeffler), Robert (Doreen Loeffler), Ray (Esther Loeffler), and John (Holly Loeffler); preceded in death by husband Otmar Bernard Loeffler, sister Lucille Catherine Huster, and daughter Theresa Lynn Loeffler. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on 4/22 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cottleville, MO. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations appreciated to Masses or St. Vincent De Paul Society. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020.