Lutzenberger, Marlene E. (nee Tonsing) entered into rest on Friday, February 15, 2019 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Lutzenberger; beloved mother of Thomas W. (Kristen), Mark E. (Pamela), and Jay S. (Keri) Lutzenberger; loving grandmother of Tommy, Julia, Will, Emma, Emelie, Jackson and Mason Lutzengberger; proud great-grandmother of Nash Newton; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. Services: Memorial gathering at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Friday, February 22, 11 a.m. until service time 1 pm. Service concludes at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Speaks or are appreciated.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019