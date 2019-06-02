In loving memory of Marlene J. Kauffmann February 19, 1935 - June 1, 2004 To my beloved Marlene, the love of my life since we first met almost 70 years ago in June of 1949 and wed on July 4, 1953. While it's been 15 years since God called you home, I know that we've really never been apart as your spirit has always lived on forever there within my heart. Joe, Steve (Julie), Linda, Sandy and all your grandkids send their love to the best mom and grandma ever. All my love always, Joe
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019