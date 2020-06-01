Marlene J. Kauffmann
In Loving Memory of Marlene J. Kauffmann February 19, 1935 - June 1, 2004 To my beloved Marlene, it broke my heart to lose you but you didn't go alone, for part of me went with you the day God called you home. I think of you each and every day and cherish all the wonderful memories of our life together. I pray that some day we will be reunited in God's Heavenly Kingdom. Joe, Steve (Julie), Linda, Sandy and all your grandkids send their love to a wonderful mom and grandma, who always put her family first. All my love always, Joe

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.
