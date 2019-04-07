St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Gokenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene K. Gokenbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene K. Gokenbach Obituary
Gokenbach, Marlene K. (nee Bein), 87, passed into eternity April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard O. Gokenbach; dearest mother of Karen Hong, Gerilyn (Randall) Loud, Joan (Jeff) Myles and Daniel (Angela); love grandmother of 13; adored great-grandmother of 10; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 10, 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Tues., April 9, 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now