Gokenbach, Marlene K. (nee Bein), 87, passed into eternity April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard O. Gokenbach; dearest mother of Karen Hong, Gerilyn (Randall) Loud, Joan (Jeff) Myles and Daniel (Angela); love grandmother of 13; adored great-grandmother of 10; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 10, 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Tues., April 9, 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019