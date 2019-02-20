Marlene Schuman

Schuman, Marlene left us on February 9th. She taught for the University City School Language Arts. She leaves behind her partner of 23 years, Grace duMaine; sister Toby Schuman, Bonnie Schuman (Yasmine Robinson); daughter Rachel Trice; son Joshua Grey (Andrea), and nieces and nephew, cousins and great nephew. Services: Service will be held on February 24th at 2 p.m. at First Unitarian Church 5007 Waterman Ave. For more info go to St Louis Crematory web site page.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
