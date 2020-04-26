Osthoff, Marlene Susan passed away on Wednesday, April 16 at 10:50 a.m. after a very short bout with lung and bone cancer. Marlene was a woman who exemplified friendship - accepting people just as they are, for which so many people were grateful. With her business partner she built a highly successful marketing and advertising business, Osthoff-Thalden @ Associates, as co-president of the organization. She had an incredible ability to bring difficult, complex ideas to understanding for lay people. It was a skill that served the company admirably. Her witty sense of humor often caught people off guard since she appeared to be a quiet reserved person. But that humor always brought laughter and camaraderie to any meeting. She was a team player, but knew when to be a leader and pull a group together to move forward into successful programs. When she retired, she became an excellent photographer, focusing on details in nature - exemplifying her love of animals and nature in general. Along with her miniature dachshund, Mikey, her backyard was her oasis, and she welcomed every wild animal - from Goldfinch and Barred Owls to deer to possum to raccoons to coyotes. Marlene was a person who loved deeply and strongly and never waivered in her commitment to those she loved. She is survived by Irene Thalden, Stacy Thalden, Cheryl Vye, Teresa Brown, Georgann Stockton and a myriad of people who loved and respected her. Marlene Osthoff is a person the world needs more of. She will be missed beyond measure. Services: A memorial service will be held when the coronavirus has subsided, hopefully in June. Please feel free to make a donation to the Missouri Humane Society of St. Louis. In the meantime, she would have hoped that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in her name. That is the gift that would have pleased her. www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.