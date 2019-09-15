Marlene Yvonne Ratliff (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God..."
Service Information
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO
63026
(636)-343-0400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ratliff, Marlene Yvonne

(nee Doggett) October 7, 1932 – September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neal S. Ratliff; Daughter of the late Virginia Mullins and Eugene Doggett. Loving Mother of Linda (Robert) Morice and Debra (David) Smith; Cherished grandmother of Tricia Foster, Chris Hord, Jody Smith and Katlin (Joseph Trefney) Smith, great-grandmother of Coty and Kyle Jarvis and Dalton Foster, Harper Trefney great-great-grandmother of Kenzie Routon and Tyra Routon. Dear sister of Ronnie Doggett and the late Raymond Doggett and Paul Doggett.Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marlene was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church. Memorials to and/or appreciated.

Services: Visitation JAY B. SMITH FENTON CHAPEL, 777 Oakwood Dr. (at Hwy 141); Monday September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30am with service immediately following at 11:30am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cem. Tributes at jaybsmith.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.