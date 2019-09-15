Ratliff, Marlene Yvonne

(nee Doggett) October 7, 1932 – September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neal S. Ratliff; Daughter of the late Virginia Mullins and Eugene Doggett. Loving Mother of Linda (Robert) Morice and Debra (David) Smith; Cherished grandmother of Tricia Foster, Chris Hord, Jody Smith and Katlin (Joseph Trefney) Smith, great-grandmother of Coty and Kyle Jarvis and Dalton Foster, Harper Trefney great-great-grandmother of Kenzie Routon and Tyra Routon. Dear sister of Ronnie Doggett and the late Raymond Doggett and Paul Doggett.Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marlene was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church. Memorials to and/or appreciated.

Services: Visitation JAY B. SMITH FENTON CHAPEL, 777 Oakwood Dr. (at Hwy 141); Monday September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30am with service immediately following at 11:30am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cem. Tributes at jaybsmith.com